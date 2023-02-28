China's manufacturing accelerates as economy revives

S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)
S&P 500   3,981.35 (+0.76%)
DOW   33,003.57 (+1.05%)
QQQ   293.61 (+0.83%)
AAPL   145.91 (+0.41%)
MSFT   251.11 (+1.97%)
META   174.53 (+0.64%)
GOOGL   92.00 (+1.81%)
AMZN   92.13 (-0.04%)
TSLA   190.90 (-5.85%)
NVDA   233.14 (+2.71%)
NIO   9.09 (+2.94%)
BABA   89.75 (-0.22%)
AMD   80.44 (+2.75%)
T   18.66 (+0.00%)
F   12.55 (+1.87%)
MU   56.43 (-1.59%)
CGC   2.24 (-0.44%)
GE   85.72 (+1.88%)
DIS   98.92 (+0.39%)
AMC   6.10 (-7.15%)
PYPL   74.10 (+0.38%)
PFE   40.62 (+1.10%)
NFLX   311.88 (-0.51%)

China's manufacturing accelerates as economy revives

Tue., February 28, 2023 | The Associated Press

A worker collects parts at SMC, a Japanese pneumatic engineering company factory in Beijing on Jan. 10, 2023. China's factory activity accelerated in February as the economy revived following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home and disrupted travel and trade, two surveys showed Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China's factory activity accelerated in February as the economy revived following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home and disrupted travel and trade, two surveys showed Wednesday.

Purchasing managers' indexes issued by a business magazine, Caixin, and the official China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing rebounded to levels that show activity growing. Measures of production, exports and new orders all rose.

Business activity is recovering after the ruling Communist Party ended stringent anti-virus restrictions in early December. That followed a slump in activity that dragged last year's economic growth to 3%, its second-lowest level since at least the 1970s.

“Operations and customer demand revived,” Caixin said in a statement.

The Caixin PMI rose to 51.6 from January's 49.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers above 50 show activity growing. Caixin said it was the first improvement in seven months and the second-highest reading in 21 months.

The Federation's PMI, issued with the national statistics agency, rose to 52.6 from the previous month's breakeven level of 50.1.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here



12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Recent Videos

Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: