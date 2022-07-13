50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Continuining to Assess Tesla's Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Continuining to Assess Tesla's Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Continuining to Assess Tesla's Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Continuining to Assess Tesla's Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM

China's monthly trade surplus surges to record $97.9 billion in June as exports rise 17.9%

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China's monthly trade surplus surges to record $97.9 billion in June as exports rise 17.9%.


7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.



View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.