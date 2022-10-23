China's quarterly economic growth accelerates to 3.9%

S&P 500   3,752.75
DOW   31,082.56
QQQ   275.42
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
S&P 500   3,752.75
DOW   31,082.56
QQQ   275.42
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
S&P 500   3,752.75
DOW   31,082.56
QQQ   275.42
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
S&P 500   3,752.75
DOW   31,082.56
QQQ   275.42
Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake

China's quarterly economic growth accelerates to 3.9%

Sun., October 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China's economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks.

The world's second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter's 0.4%, official data showed.

For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier.

The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party but was postponed without explanation.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.