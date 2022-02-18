Chinese anti-graft agency investigates telecom boss





BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese anti-corruption agency is investigating a former boss of one of the country’s three major state-owned phone carriers.

Li Guohua, formerly general manager of China Unicom, is suspected of “severe violations of discipline and law,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-sentence statement Friday, using the official term for corruption.

The agency gave no details. Thousands of Chinese officials and executives of state-owned companies have been ensnared in a long-running crackdown on embezzlement, taking bribes and other misbehavior.

China Unicom, or China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., is one of the world's biggest mobile phone carriers and also operates fixed-line internet and digital TV services. It reported 9.2 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in profit for the first half of 2021 on revenue of 164.2 billion yuan ($26 billion).

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.