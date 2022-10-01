Chinese billionaire Richard Liu settles US rape allegation

S&P 500   3,585.62
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Danish Energy Agency says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking gas
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Hong Kong leader promises revival on China's National Day
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Danish Energy Agency says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking gas
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Hong Kong leader promises revival on China's National Day
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Danish Energy Agency says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking gas
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Hong Kong leader promises revival on China's National Day
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
Danish Energy Agency says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking gas
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Hong Kong leader promises revival on China's National Day
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil

Chinese billionaire Richard Liu settles US rape allegation

Sat., October 1, 2022 | Amy Forliti, Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a former University of Minnesota student who alleged he raped her in her Minneapolis apartment after a night of dinner and drinks with wealthy Chinese executives in 2018, attorneys for both sides announced Saturday.

Richard Liu, who stepped down as the CEO of Beijing-based e-commerce company JD.com this year amid increased government scrutiny of China’s technology industry, has denied raping the woman, Jingyao Liu.

In a joint statement released Saturday night, attorneys for both sides said: “The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families. Today, the parties agreed to set aside their differences, and settle their legal dispute in order to avoid further pain and suffering caused by the lawsuit.”

A settlement amount was not disclosed. The settlement was announced just two days before a trial was set to begin in a Minneapolis courtroom.

Richard Liu was arrested on suspicion of felony rape in August 2018, but prosecutors said the case had “profound evidentiary problems” and declined to file criminal charges.

Jingyao Liu sued Richard Liu in 2019, saying he and the other businessmen coerced her to drink alcohol at a group dinner, and that he forced himself on her in his vehicle and later raped her in her apartment.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

