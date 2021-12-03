S&P 500   4,577.10
DOW   34,639.79
QQQ   389.91
3 Attractive Mid-Caps With Rising Dividends
Will Dollar General March Higher On New Growth Strategy? 
Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year
High-Yield Patterson Companies Is Still A Buy 
3 Stock Market Newbies Analysts are Bullish On
Kirkland’s After-Holiday Sale Starts Early
Norfolk Southern railroad names new CEO to take over in May
S&P 500   4,577.10
DOW   34,639.79
QQQ   389.91
3 Attractive Mid-Caps With Rising Dividends
Will Dollar General March Higher On New Growth Strategy? 
Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year
High-Yield Patterson Companies Is Still A Buy 
3 Stock Market Newbies Analysts are Bullish On
Kirkland’s After-Holiday Sale Starts Early
Norfolk Southern railroad names new CEO to take over in May
S&P 500   4,577.10
DOW   34,639.79
QQQ   389.91
3 Attractive Mid-Caps With Rising Dividends
Will Dollar General March Higher On New Growth Strategy? 
Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year
High-Yield Patterson Companies Is Still A Buy 
3 Stock Market Newbies Analysts are Bullish On
Kirkland’s After-Holiday Sale Starts Early
Norfolk Southern railroad names new CEO to take over in May
S&P 500   4,577.10
DOW   34,639.79
QQQ   389.91
3 Attractive Mid-Caps With Rising Dividends
Will Dollar General March Higher On New Growth Strategy? 
Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year
High-Yield Patterson Companies Is Still A Buy 
3 Stock Market Newbies Analysts are Bullish On
Kirkland’s After-Holiday Sale Starts Early
Norfolk Southern railroad names new CEO to take over in May

Chinese developer warns it might not pay $400 million bond

Friday, December 3, 2021 | The Associated Press


A security guard stands on duty at the gate of a real estate project under development by Kaisa Group Holdings in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Jan. 16, 2015. The Chinese real estate developer warned Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 it might fail to pay off a $400 million bond due next week, adding to financial strains in an industry that is struggling to avoid defaults on billions of dollars of debt. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer warned Friday it might fail to pay off a $400 million bond due next week, adding to financial strains in an industry that is struggling to avoid defaults on billions of dollars of debt.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong, said it tried to renegotiate the debt due Tuesday but too few bondholders agreed to unspecified terms.

"There is no guarantee that the company will be able to meet the repayment obligations," said a Kaisa statement released through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

It did not say if there was a grace period before it would be declared in default, which can trigger requirements to repay other debt immediately.

Some Chinese developers are struggling to reduce debt after regulators tightened limits last year on their use of borrowed money. That is fueling fears about possible defaults and turmoil in financial markets.

Investors worry the biggest, Evergrande Groupe, its global industry's biggest debtor, might collapse with 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt.

Chinese central bank officials have tried to reassure investors the financial system can be protected from Evergrande's problems. Economists say Beijing can step in to make sure there is adequate money in lending markets but wants to avoid sending the wrong signal by bailing out Evergrande or other developers.

Kaisa said it would look at options including selling assets.

The company says it has more than 17,000 employees, 310 billion yuan ($49 billion) in assets and activities in more than 50 Chinese cities. It has assets in real estate development, tourism, hotels, sea transportation and health.

In October, a midsize developer, Fantasia Holdings Group, announced it failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders.


7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.

For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.

Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.

For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.

But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”

View the "7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.