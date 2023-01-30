S&P 500   3,852.36
Inflation Tips for Startups – Top 11
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
France must raise pension age to 64, prime minister says
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Inflation Tips for Startups – Top 11
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
France must raise pension age to 64, prime minister says
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Inflation Tips for Startups – Top 11
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
France must raise pension age to 64, prime minister says
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Inflation Tips for Startups – Top 11
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
France must raise pension age to 64, prime minister says
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?

Chinese e-retailer JD.com leaving Thailand, Indonesia

Mon., January 30, 2023 | The Associated Press

Visitors wearing face masks talk near a display for Chinese online retailer JD.com at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sept. 2, 2022. Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. announced Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it is pulling out of Indonesia and Thailand amid intense competition in Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. is pulling out of Indonesia and Thailand amid intense competition in Southeast Asia.

JD.com will stop taking orders Feb. 15 in both countries and shut down the following month, according to announcements Monday on the two websites.

The company gave no reason for the closures, but e-commerce vendors in Southeast Asia have been squeezed by intense competition, including from JD.com’s Chinese rival, Alibaba Group.

JD.com reported a profit of 6 billion yuan ($800 million) in the quarter ending in September on sales of 243.5 billion yuan ($34.2 billion). That was an improvement from a loss of 2.8 billion yuan ($370 million) on sales of 218.7 billion yuan ($32.4 billion yuan) in the same period a year earlier.

JD.com’s foreign operations and other “new business” accounted for just over 2% of total sales, the company said.

