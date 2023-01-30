QQQ   290.27 (-2.02%)
AAPL   143.00 (-2.01%)
MSFT   242.71 (-2.20%)
META   147.06 (-3.08%)
GOOGL   96.94 (-2.45%)
AMZN   100.55 (-1.65%)
TSLA   166.66 (-6.32%)
NVDA   191.62 (-5.91%)
NIO   12.02 (-5.43%)
BABA   111.20 (-6.07%)
AMD   72.45 (-3.91%)
T   20.16 (+1.05%)
MU   61.71 (-3.38%)
F   12.89 (-2.86%)
CGC   2.84 (-3.07%)
GE   80.83 (-2.88%)
DIS   107.59 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.01 (-9.07%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.64 (-2.68%)
NFLX   353.11 (-2.12%)
Chinese factory activity rebounds, adding to recovery signs

Mon., January 30, 2023 | The Associated Press

Workers wearing face masks sew fabrics at a textile factory in Huimin county in east China's Shandong province on Oct. 25, 2022. Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese factory activity rebounded in January from three months of contraction, adding to signs the world’s second-largest economy might be recovering from a painful slump, an official survey showed Tuesday.

A monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group rose to 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity growing. That was an unusually large gain of 3.1 points from December's 47.

China’s economic growth sank to 2.9% over a year earlier in the final three months of 2022, but economists point to increased investment and improved consumer spending as signs activity is recovering.

Manufacturers have been hurt by lackluster U.S. and European demand for exports after central banks raised interest rates to fight inflation. Chinese consumer demand weakened following COVID-19 outbreaks and a downturn in the real estate industry.

New orders, new export orders, factory activity and employment improved in January, the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing reported.

That shows “economic recovery momentum is relatively strong,” economist Zhang Liqun said in a statement issued by the two groups.

