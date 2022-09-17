50% OFF
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to Save Time and Money? This Tactic Could be the Secret Sauce to Your Success.
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to Save Time and Money? This Tactic Could be the Secret Sauce to Your Success.
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to Save Time and Money? This Tactic Could be the Secret Sauce to Your Success.
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Want to Save Time and Money? This Tactic Could be the Secret Sauce to Your Success.
PayPal says if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Wall Street slips as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

Chinese factory churns out British flags after queen's death

Sat., September 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

General manager Fan Aiping holds up one of the flag with the Queen's image at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China's Zhejiang province, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into the factory south of Shanghai. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

SHAOXING, China (AP) — Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai.

More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.

They turned out at least 500,000 the first week, according to general manager Fan Aiping.

Some are British flags to be carried by mourners or hung outside homes. Others show Elizabeth’s portrait and the years of her birth and death. They range in size from 21 to 150 centimeters (8 to 59 inches) wide and sell for 7 yuan ($1).

The first customer sent an order at 3 a.m. Chinese time for tens of thousands, according to Fan. She said 20,000 the factory had in stock were sent out that morning.

“The customer came to our factory directly to grab the products,” Fan said. “Many of the flags weren’t even packaged. They were put in a box and shipped away.”

The factory had been making flags for the football World Cup before Elizabeth’s death.

Chuangdong has been in the industry since 2005 and produces flags for the World Cup and other sports events or national day celebrations. It also makes sports-themed scarves and banners.

Employees pay attention to news for events that might bring in orders.

“There is a business opportunity behind every news event,” Fan said.

Ni Guozhen, an employee since 2005, said she has learned about the world through her work.

“I’ve learned a lot about current events,” said Ni, who was sewing flags with the queen’s portrait. "My knowledge has grown. Therefore I’m proud and happy that I’m making flags.”

Ni remembers filling orders for British-themed flags for a royal wedding.


“There is a story behind each flag,” Fan said. “This time it’s about the queen in the United Kingdom. They are buying these flags to mourn the queen deeply.”

___

Associated Press video producer Caroline Chen contributed to this report.

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

