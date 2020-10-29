Chinese leaders target ascent as a 'technology power'

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders vowed Thursday to speed up its development as a self-reliant “technology power” as a feud with Washington cuts access to U.S. components and hampers Beijing’s industrial ambitions.
Leaders of the ruling Communist Party leaders made the announcement as they ended a meeting to draft a development blueprint for the state-dominated economy over the next five years.
President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to limit damage from the Trump administration’s curbs on sales of processor chips and other technology to Chinese companies in a fight over security and spying. Those threaten to disrupt plans to create Chinese competitors in telecoms, biotech and other fields. The communist leadership views that as a path to prosperity and global influence.
“Science and technology should be self-reliant as a strategic support for national development,” said a party statement. It called for measures to “accelerate the building of a science and technology power” but gave no details.
Five-Year Plans, issued since the 1950s, form the basis of regulation and industry initiatives in an economy which the ruling party still plays a leading role after four decades of market-style reform. The full plan is due to be released in March. Changes in regulation and plans for individual industries will be announced after that.
Thursday’s statement also promised to promote “green and low-carbon development” and to raise the Chinese public’s living standards.
7 Stocks That Could Provide a Year-End Rally
It’s rough in the markets right now. Underlying the volatility is uncertainty. The VIX Index (INDEXCBOE: VIX) otherwise known as the Fear Index is unofficial, but an eerily accurate predictor of market sentiment. And the VIX is up 30% in the last month.
Is this uncertainty due to concerns over additional lockdown measures? Is it about the lack of additional coronavirus stimulus? Is the market reacting to a surge in jobless claims? Or is this just the somewhat normal volatility that comes in an election year that promises to be like none in American history.
The answer is all of the above and then some. But does that mean you should stay out of equities? I don’t think so. Where are you going to go? The Fed has promised interest rates are going nowhere fast. And that bit of news is weighing down the bond market.
So stocks it is. But although growth-seeking investors may be tempted to look at the tech sector to see what’s on sale today, I suggest taking a more targeted approach. Rather than looking at a single sector, try to look at solid performers in different sectors that may be ready to surge over the last three months.
The pandemic brought the entire market down. But once investors took a breath they found bargains. And if you had the courage to put your money to work in those stocks, you’ve been rewarded.
Times like these call for the same type of courage. And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation with seven stocks that look ready to surprise investors with nice end-of-year gains.
View the "7 Stocks That Could Provide a Year-End Rally".