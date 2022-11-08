QQQ   269.54 (+0.73%)
AAPL   139.50 (+0.42%)
MSFT   228.87 (+0.44%)
META   96.47 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   88.90 (+0.46%)
AMZN   89.98 (-0.61%)
TSLA   191.30 (-2.93%)
NVDA   146.02 (+2.10%)
NIO   10.56 (-3.83%)
BABA   68.13 (-2.27%)
AMD   63.85 (+1.22%)
T   18.57 (+1.14%)
MU   57.49 (+1.64%)
CGC   3.20 (-0.31%)
F   13.72 (+0.15%)
GE   84.00 (+0.65%)
DIS   99.90 (-0.53%)
AMC   5.62 (+5.44%)
PYPL   81.13 (+4.47%)
PFE   47.35 (+0.55%)
NFLX   263.46 (+1.88%)
QQQ   269.54 (+0.73%)
AAPL   139.50 (+0.42%)
MSFT   228.87 (+0.44%)
META   96.47 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   88.90 (+0.46%)
AMZN   89.98 (-0.61%)
TSLA   191.30 (-2.93%)
NVDA   146.02 (+2.10%)
NIO   10.56 (-3.83%)
BABA   68.13 (-2.27%)
AMD   63.85 (+1.22%)
T   18.57 (+1.14%)
MU   57.49 (+1.64%)
CGC   3.20 (-0.31%)
F   13.72 (+0.15%)
GE   84.00 (+0.65%)
DIS   99.90 (-0.53%)
AMC   5.62 (+5.44%)
PYPL   81.13 (+4.47%)
PFE   47.35 (+0.55%)
NFLX   263.46 (+1.88%)
QQQ   269.54 (+0.73%)
AAPL   139.50 (+0.42%)
MSFT   228.87 (+0.44%)
META   96.47 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   88.90 (+0.46%)
AMZN   89.98 (-0.61%)
TSLA   191.30 (-2.93%)
NVDA   146.02 (+2.10%)
NIO   10.56 (-3.83%)
BABA   68.13 (-2.27%)
AMD   63.85 (+1.22%)
T   18.57 (+1.14%)
MU   57.49 (+1.64%)
CGC   3.20 (-0.31%)
F   13.72 (+0.15%)
GE   84.00 (+0.65%)
DIS   99.90 (-0.53%)
AMC   5.62 (+5.44%)
PYPL   81.13 (+4.47%)
PFE   47.35 (+0.55%)
NFLX   263.46 (+1.88%)
QQQ   269.54 (+0.73%)
AAPL   139.50 (+0.42%)
MSFT   228.87 (+0.44%)
META   96.47 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   88.90 (+0.46%)
AMZN   89.98 (-0.61%)
TSLA   191.30 (-2.93%)
NVDA   146.02 (+2.10%)
NIO   10.56 (-3.83%)
BABA   68.13 (-2.27%)
AMD   63.85 (+1.22%)
T   18.57 (+1.14%)
MU   57.49 (+1.64%)
CGC   3.20 (-0.31%)
F   13.72 (+0.15%)
GE   84.00 (+0.65%)
DIS   99.90 (-0.53%)
AMC   5.62 (+5.44%)
PYPL   81.13 (+4.47%)
PFE   47.35 (+0.55%)
NFLX   263.46 (+1.88%)

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

Tue., November 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

China's domestically made C919 passenger jet takes off during the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. (Chinatopix Via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies.

Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China during the Zhuhai air show in southern China. COMAC also announced 30 orders for its shorter-range ARJ21 jet.

COMAC was established in 2008 as part of government efforts to transform China into a creator of profitable technologies and reduce reliance on foreign products.

The C919, which is meant to compete with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, has a layout of 158 to 168 seats and a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers (2,530 to 3,450 miles), according to the manufacturer. The plane made its first flight in May 2017.

The latest buyers include leasing units of Bank of China Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and China Construction Bank Ltd.

Before Thursday's sales announcement, COMAC said it had received 815 orders for the C919 from 28 customers. Most are Chinese, but COMAC also has announced orders from GE Capital Aviation Services and Thailand’s City Airways.

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)
1.987 of 5 stars		$169.62+2.9%N/A-11.90Moderate Buy$200.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.