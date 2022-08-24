Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars

S&P 500   4,128.73
DOW   32,909.59
QQQ   314.10
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge
S&P 500   4,128.73
DOW   32,909.59
QQQ   314.10
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge
S&P 500   4,128.73
DOW   32,909.59
QQQ   314.10
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge
S&P 500   4,128.73
DOW   32,909.59
QQQ   314.10
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
Reclusive trader scores 20 straight years of winning trades. Learn how (Ad)
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Another company gives up lease in Alaska's Arctic refuge

Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars

Wed., August 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


Rush hour traffic backs up along a highway in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020. Hainan island in the South China Sea said Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 that it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Hainan island in the South China Sea says it will become China's first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions.

Sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030 and electric vehicles promoted with tax breaks and by expanding a charging network, the Hainan provincial government said in a “Carbon Peak Implementation Plan.”

The announcement comes as China struggles through its hottest, driest summer in decades, which has wilted crops and shrunk rivers and reservoirs used for generating hydropower.

“By 2030, the whole province will ban sales of fueled vehicles,” according to the plan, which was released Monday.

A deputy Chinese industry minister said in September 2017 that Beijing was working on a plan to stop making and selling gasoline- and diesel-powered cars, but the government has yet to release details.

Hainan aims to have electric vehicles account for 45% of its vehicles by 2030, the plan said. It said cities would develop “zero-emissions zones” where fossil fuel-powered vehicles would be banned.

The ruling Communist Party is promoting electric cars to help clean up China’s smog-choked cities and gain an early lead in a growing industry. China accounted for more than half of last year’s global electric car sales.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.