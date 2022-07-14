Chip Stock Rises on Strong Earnings, Revenue Forecast

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings of $1.55 per share earlier today, though revenue of $18.16 billion missed analysts' estimates. Nonetheless, the chip concern raised its revenue outlook on resilient chip demand in data centers and those used in electric vehicles (EV), but warned of inflation pressures. At last check, TSM is up 2.3% to trade at $83.19.

The brokerage bunch has yet to chime in on the results, but was already bullish towards the equity coming into today. Specifically, five of the six analysts in coverage called the stock a "buy" or better, while only one said hold. Plus, the 12-month consensus target price of $132.17 is a 62.6% premium to last night's close.

Short-term options traders are approaching Taiwan Semiconductor stock with a call-bias. This is per the equity's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1, which stands higher than just 5% of readings in its annual range.

Digging deeper, TSM is fresh off a July 5, one-year low of $73.74, with the 50-day moving average pressuring the shares lower since February. A new ceiling seems to be forming at the $84 region, and year-to-date Taiwan Semiconductor stock is still down more than 32%.

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.