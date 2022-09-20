Chipotle Stock Contending With Key Trendline

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hasn't been covered in this space since late July, when the fast casual restaurant giant gapped higher in the wake of a blowout earnings report. A little under two months later, how has CMG fared?

Chipotle stock’s valuation continues to be inflated at a forward price-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89. But on the charts, CMG is contending with its year-to-date breakeven level, with support in place at its ascending 30-day moving average.

Nonetheless, the restaurant company's relatively safe fundamentals have served as a justifying factor for CMG's high price. Chipotle has proven to be one of the fastest growing companies in the food industry that has remained profitable for several years as well. CMG has grown its annual revenues and net income 67.5% and 328.3%, respectively, since fiscal 2018, reporting 26.1% top line growth and 83.5% bottom line growth for fiscal 2021.

Furthermore, the restaurant business is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with a 15.8% increase in revenue and a 29.3% increase in earnings. CMG is also expected to generate 13.7% revenue growth and 29.9% earnings growth for fiscal 2023, making Chipotle stock one of the lower risk growth plays available, despite its high valuation.

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

