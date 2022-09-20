Chipotle Stock Contending With Key Trendline

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,855.49 (-1.14%)
DOW   30,660.65 (-1.16%)
QQQ   288.66 (-0.82%)
AAPL   154.43 (-0.03%)
MSFT   242.86 (-0.68%)
META   146.43 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   101.92 (-1.12%)
AMZN   122.95 (-1.37%)
TSLA   306.29 (-0.90%)
NVDA   132.31 (-1.13%)
NIO   20.27 (-3.01%)
BABA   87.75 (+0.10%)
AMD   75.99 (-1.02%)
T   16.64 (-0.72%)
MU   51.24 (-1.65%)
CGC   3.15 (-2.48%)
F   13.55 (-9.24%)
GE   66.65 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   8.95 (-2.51%)
PYPL   90.98 (-4.26%)
PFE   44.89 (-1.21%)
NFLX   243.64 (+0.00%)
S&P 500   3,855.49 (-1.14%)
DOW   30,660.65 (-1.16%)
QQQ   288.66 (-0.82%)
AAPL   154.43 (-0.03%)
MSFT   242.86 (-0.68%)
META   146.43 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   101.92 (-1.12%)
AMZN   122.95 (-1.37%)
TSLA   306.29 (-0.90%)
NVDA   132.31 (-1.13%)
NIO   20.27 (-3.01%)
BABA   87.75 (+0.10%)
AMD   75.99 (-1.02%)
T   16.64 (-0.72%)
MU   51.24 (-1.65%)
CGC   3.15 (-2.48%)
F   13.55 (-9.24%)
GE   66.65 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   8.95 (-2.51%)
PYPL   90.98 (-4.26%)
PFE   44.89 (-1.21%)
NFLX   243.64 (+0.00%)
S&P 500   3,855.49 (-1.14%)
DOW   30,660.65 (-1.16%)
QQQ   288.66 (-0.82%)
AAPL   154.43 (-0.03%)
MSFT   242.86 (-0.68%)
META   146.43 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   101.92 (-1.12%)
AMZN   122.95 (-1.37%)
TSLA   306.29 (-0.90%)
NVDA   132.31 (-1.13%)
NIO   20.27 (-3.01%)
BABA   87.75 (+0.10%)
AMD   75.99 (-1.02%)
T   16.64 (-0.72%)
MU   51.24 (-1.65%)
CGC   3.15 (-2.48%)
F   13.55 (-9.24%)
GE   66.65 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   8.95 (-2.51%)
PYPL   90.98 (-4.26%)
PFE   44.89 (-1.21%)
NFLX   243.64 (+0.00%)
S&P 500   3,855.49 (-1.14%)
DOW   30,660.65 (-1.16%)
QQQ   288.66 (-0.82%)
AAPL   154.43 (-0.03%)
MSFT   242.86 (-0.68%)
META   146.43 (-1.07%)
GOOGL   101.92 (-1.12%)
AMZN   122.95 (-1.37%)
TSLA   306.29 (-0.90%)
NVDA   132.31 (-1.13%)
NIO   20.27 (-3.01%)
BABA   87.75 (+0.10%)
AMD   75.99 (-1.02%)
T   16.64 (-0.72%)
MU   51.24 (-1.65%)
CGC   3.15 (-2.48%)
F   13.55 (-9.24%)
GE   66.65 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   8.95 (-2.51%)
PYPL   90.98 (-4.26%)
PFE   44.89 (-1.21%)
NFLX   243.64 (+0.00%)

Chipotle Stock Contending With Key Trendline

Tue., September 20, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hasn't been covered in this space since late July, when the fast casual restaurant giant gapped higher in the wake of a blowout earnings report. A little under two months later, how has CMG fared?

Chipotle stock’s valuation continues to be inflated at a forward price-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89. But on the charts, CMG is contending with its year-to-date breakeven level, with support in place at its ascending 30-day moving average. 

CMG Stock Chart

Nonetheless, the restaurant company's relatively safe fundamentals have served as a justifying factor for CMG's high price. Chipotle has proven to be one of the fastest growing companies in the food industry that has remained profitable for several years as well. CMG has grown its annual revenues and net income 67.5% and 328.3%, respectively, since fiscal 2018, reporting 26.1% top line growth and 83.5% bottom line growth for fiscal 2021.

Furthermore, the restaurant business is estimated to end fiscal 2022 with a 15.8% increase in revenue and a 29.3% increase in earnings. CMG is also expected to generate 13.7% revenue growth and 29.9% earnings growth for fiscal 2023, making Chipotle stock one of the lower risk growth plays available, despite its high valuation.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.