S&P 500   3,373.94 (-0.16%)
DOW   29,423.31 (-0.43%)
QQQ   233.97 (-0.13%)
AAPL   324.87 (-0.71%)
FB   213.14 (+1.13%)
MSFT   183.71 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   1,513.39 (-0.35%)
AMZN   2,149.87 (-0.47%)
CGC   19.51 (-0.71%)
NVDA   270.78 (-0.65%)
BABA   220.72 (-1.60%)
MU   59.33 (+0.10%)
GE   12.95 (-1.60%)
TSLA   804.00 (+4.78%)
AMD   54.53 (+1.19%)
F   8.26 (+0.24%)
NFLX   380.01 (+0.00%)
PRI   136.88 (+4.94%)
BAC   34.92 (+0.00%)
DIS   140.90 (-0.67%)
GILD   66.80 (-0.22%)
Chocolate bars that may contain milk being recalled

Posted on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 By The Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) —

A Michigan company is recalling about 1,900 bars of chocolate that may contain milk that's not listed in the ingredients.

Grand Rapids-based Gourmet International on Thursday issued an allergy alert for Butlers Irish Whiskey Dark Chocolate 3.5-ounce tablet bars.

The chocolate bars are made by Dublin, Ireland-based Butlers Chocolates.

The recall was initiated after FDA testing found high levels of milk in the product. The government says people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are at-risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume the product.

No illnesses have been reported.

The chocolate bars are packaged in cream-colored wrapping. They were distributed to specialty food stores in Michigan, California, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. They also were available through retail locations.

An Aug. 16, 2020 expiration date is listed on the packages. The product’s lot code is 101048778. The UPC is 8-44984-17619-7.


