Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing

S&P 500   4,357.86 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,063.10 (+1.55%)
QQQ   340.32 (+3.71%)
AAPL   159.59 (+2.90%)
MSFT   294.39 (+2.52%)
FB   203.63 (+6.04%)
GOOGL   2,665.61 (+3.16%)
AMZN   3,062.08 (+3.89%)
TSLA   840.23 (+4.78%)
NVDA   244.96 (+6.63%)
BABA   104.98 (+36.76%)
NIO   18.75 (+25.59%)
AMD   115.37 (+5.52%)
CGC   6.38 (+8.69%)
MU   79.67 (+8.97%)
GE   94.70 (+2.54%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.58 (+3.24%)
DIS   138.14 (+2.94%)
AMC   15.23 (+5.18%)
PFE   52.92 (+1.36%)
PYPL   107.92 (+7.43%)
BA   188.99 (+5.06%)
S&P 500   4,357.86 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,063.10 (+1.55%)
QQQ   340.32 (+3.71%)
AAPL   159.59 (+2.90%)
MSFT   294.39 (+2.52%)
FB   203.63 (+6.04%)
GOOGL   2,665.61 (+3.16%)
AMZN   3,062.08 (+3.89%)
TSLA   840.23 (+4.78%)
NVDA   244.96 (+6.63%)
BABA   104.98 (+36.76%)
NIO   18.75 (+25.59%)
AMD   115.37 (+5.52%)
CGC   6.38 (+8.69%)
MU   79.67 (+8.97%)
GE   94.70 (+2.54%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.58 (+3.24%)
DIS   138.14 (+2.94%)
AMC   15.23 (+5.18%)
PFE   52.92 (+1.36%)
PYPL   107.92 (+7.43%)
BA   188.99 (+5.06%)
S&P 500   4,357.86 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,063.10 (+1.55%)
QQQ   340.32 (+3.71%)
AAPL   159.59 (+2.90%)
MSFT   294.39 (+2.52%)
FB   203.63 (+6.04%)
GOOGL   2,665.61 (+3.16%)
AMZN   3,062.08 (+3.89%)
TSLA   840.23 (+4.78%)
NVDA   244.96 (+6.63%)
BABA   104.98 (+36.76%)
NIO   18.75 (+25.59%)
AMD   115.37 (+5.52%)
CGC   6.38 (+8.69%)
MU   79.67 (+8.97%)
GE   94.70 (+2.54%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.58 (+3.24%)
DIS   138.14 (+2.94%)
AMC   15.23 (+5.18%)
PFE   52.92 (+1.36%)
PYPL   107.92 (+7.43%)
BA   188.99 (+5.06%)
S&P 500   4,357.86 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,063.10 (+1.55%)
QQQ   340.32 (+3.71%)
AAPL   159.59 (+2.90%)
MSFT   294.39 (+2.52%)
FB   203.63 (+6.04%)
GOOGL   2,665.61 (+3.16%)
AMZN   3,062.08 (+3.89%)
TSLA   840.23 (+4.78%)
NVDA   244.96 (+6.63%)
BABA   104.98 (+36.76%)
NIO   18.75 (+25.59%)
AMD   115.37 (+5.52%)
CGC   6.38 (+8.69%)
MU   79.67 (+8.97%)
GE   94.70 (+2.54%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.58 (+3.24%)
DIS   138.14 (+2.94%)
AMC   15.23 (+5.18%)
PFE   52.92 (+1.36%)
PYPL   107.92 (+7.43%)
BA   188.99 (+5.06%)

Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer

Chris Cuomo
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. Former prime time anchor Cuomo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, asked an arbitrator to award him $125 million for what he called his ‘unlawful’ firing. Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker fired Cuomo in December, saying he hadn't been aware of the extent the anchor had helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment allegations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo wants an arbitrator to award him $125 million for his firing from CNN, alleging his bosses knew full well how he advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and suggested they did the same themselves.

His filing seeking arbitration on Wednesday exposed more ugliness at the network, where Cuomo, CNN chief Jeff Zucker and his top deputy, Allison Gollust, have all been ousted in the past three months.

Zucker fired Cuomo, host of the network's most popular prime time show, in December after a New York Attorney General's report publicly revealed new details about how he helped his brother strategize to fight sexual harassment allegations.

“It should be obvious by now that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother,” said his lawyer, Bryan Freedman. “In fact, as the limited information released from Warner Media's investigation makes clear, CNN's highest-level executives not only knew about Chris' involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the governor, both through Chris and directly themselves.”

There was no comment Wednesday from a representative for Zucker and Gollust. The spokeswoman, Risa Heller, has denied in the past that Gollust, a former press aide to Gov. Cuomo, offered advice or counsel to the governor while she worked at CNN.

CNN declined comment on the filing.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Chris Cuomo interviewed his big brother on CNN nine times — a temporary lift of the network's policy that Chris Cuomo not participate in stories concerning the governor.

In his filing Wednesday, Chris Cuomo said CNN leadership demanded the interviews even though he and his brother had expressed reservations about them.

He said that Zucker and Gollust tried to strengthen the network's ties to his brother and pushed the New York governor not to appear on other networks. He said they requested the governor hold his daily briefings at a time CNN's ratings needed a boost.

“Network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings,” Freedman said. “When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat.”

Cuomo also dragged two former colleagues into his complaint, saying Don Lemon and Jake Tapper were never disciplined for incidents seen as ethical lapses — Lemon texting Jussie Smollett when the actor was accused of making false allegations of a racist attack, and Tapper allegedly offering advice to a politician.

Networks standards were “a moving target," modified as Zucker and Gollust saw fit, the former “Cuomo Prime Time” host said in the complaint.

With his journalistic integrity “unjustifiably smeared,” Cuomo will find it difficult to find work in his field in the future and seeks damages of $125 million, the complaint said.

Zucker resigned under pressure earlier this year after it was revealed he violated corporate practices by not disclosing his romance with Gollust. She was forced out shortly thereafter.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.