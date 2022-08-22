S&P 500   4,228.48
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl's Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl's Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl's Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
'Bias Is a Business Killer,' Says the Co-Founder of the Largest Black-Owned Wine Company in the U.S.
3 August Earnings Reports With 'Wow' Potential
Is Lonely Kohl's Ready to Be Picked Up?
Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?

Cineworld theater chain confirms it's considering bankruptcy

Mon., August 22, 2022 | The Associated Press


A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld Group PLC, the world's second-largest chain of movie theaters, said Monday Aug. 22, 2022 that it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and similar actions elsewhere. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld Group PLC, one of the world's largest movie theater chains, said Monday that it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and similar actions elsewhere.

The British company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States and operates in 10 countries, said bankruptcy is one option it is weighing to help preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.

Cineworld said it's holding talks with major stakeholders such as lenders. It expects operations to run normally following any filing and “ultimately to continue its business over the longer term with no significant impact upon its employees." It has about 28,000 workers, according to the company's website.

Company shares tumbled 58% Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company was preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

Cineworld, which has 9,189 screens across 751 sites, said Monday that it's open for business and is still evaluating its options to boost cash flow and potentially restructure.

In March, the company said COVID-19 closures in the first part of last year took a toll, reporting a $565.8 million loss after taxes and debt of $4.8 million. It also took a hit from terminating its 2020 takeover of Canadian movie theater company Cineplex Inc. A court in Ontario agreed with Cineplex that the British company breached its obligations and awarded 1.23 billion Canadian dollars ($947.5 million) in damages. Cineworld has appealed.

Despite the hurdles, Cineworld has said pent-up demand to see movies on the big screen helped its bottom line at the end of last year. It also expected blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick," “Jurassic World: Dominion" and others to help it “continue to rebound strongly."

Shares of AMC and Cinemark, two major theater chains based in the U.S., also fell before the opening bell in New York.

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you're looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

