Cintas Stock Could Climb Higher This Month

Friday, July 1, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

After a rocky month that saw Cincinnati-based Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) hit a June 17 one-year low of $343.86, the stock looks like a bullish contender for July. This is because the equity just landed on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of the best performing stocks on the S&P 500 in July going back 10 years. 

According to this data, CTAS has staged positive returns during the month 90% of the time, averaging a gain of 5.96%. A similar move from its current perch at $374.14 would put the security above $396 and nearly wipe out the shares' June deficit of 6.2%.

CTAS July1

There is some room for upgrades amongst analysts as well. Of the 11 in coverage, four carry a tepid "hold" rating on Cintas stock. 

 


