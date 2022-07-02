Cintas Stock Could Climb Higher This Month

After a rocky month that saw Cincinnati-based Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) hit a June 17 one-year low of $343.86, the stock looks like a bullish contender for July. This is because the equity just landed on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of the best performing stocks on the S&P 500 in July going back 10 years.

According to this data, CTAS has staged positive returns during the month 90% of the time, averaging a gain of 5.96%. A similar move from its current perch at $374.14 would put the security above $396 and nearly wipe out the shares' June deficit of 6.2%.

There is some room for upgrades amongst analysts as well. Of the 11 in coverage, four carry a tepid "hold" rating on Cintas stock.

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

