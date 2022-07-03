×
Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage
From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you
US testing new fire retardant, critics push other methods
Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes
Cintas Stock Could Climb Higher This Month

Last updated on Sunday, July 3, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

After a rocky month that saw Cincinnati-based Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) hit a June 17 one-year low of $343.86, the stock looks like a bullish contender for July. This is because the equity just landed on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of the best performing stocks on the S&P 500 in July going back 10 years. 

According to this data, CTAS has staged positive returns during the month 90% of the time, averaging a gain of 5.96%. A similar move from its current perch at $374.14 would put the security above $396 and nearly wipe out the shares' June deficit of 6.2%.

CTAS July1

There is some room for upgrades amongst analysts as well. Of the 11 in coverage, four carry a tepid "hold" rating on Cintas stock. 

 


