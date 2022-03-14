Citigroup Expands Withdrawal from Russia

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is in focus today, after news that the bank plans to expand its withdrawal from Russia, after previously announcing plans to sell its consumer business there. Of the major U.S. banks, Citi had the largest presence in Russia, but has vowed not to pursue any new business in the country. Wells Fargo cut C's price target to $70 from $80 earlier, citing the company's exposure to Russia.

Citigroup stock has been underperforming on the charts, down 26.9% year-over-year. The descending 10-day moving average has guided C lower since early February. Up 1.7% at $55.06 at last check, the stock is still struggling to distance itself from its March 10, 15-month low of $53.96.

Now might be a good time to weigh in on C's next move with options. The stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at an 89 out of 100, meaning the security has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past calendar year.

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.