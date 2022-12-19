Clarification: California-Climate Change story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported that Connie Cho, an attorney for environmental justice group Communities for a Better Environment, called the plan “a huge step forward” to mitigate climate change and protect public health. The story should have made clear that Cho was referring specifically to the plan’s goal of phasing down oil refining.

