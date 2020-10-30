S&P 500   3,240.18 (-2.11%)
DOW   26,198.12 (-1.73%)
QQQ   268.56 (-2.83%)
AAPL   108.57 (-5.85%)
MSFT   201.05 (-1.79%)
FB   261.50 (-6.88%)
GOOGL   1,619.75 (+4.04%)
AMZN   3,041.95 (-5.27%)
TSLA   386.24 (-5.99%)
NVDA   494.09 (-5.16%)
BABA   303.72 (-2.83%)
CGC   18.63 (-0.80%)
GE   7.34 (-0.41%)
MU   49.81 (-1.33%)
AMD   74.71 (-4.24%)
T   26.86 (+0.37%)
F   7.71 (-2.41%)
ACB   4.01 (-1.96%)
GILD   58.03 (-0.85%)
NIO   30.58 (-4.41%)
NFLX   476.45 (-5.51%)
BA   143.16 (-3.46%)
DIS   120.31 (-1.01%)
Clarification: Lithuania-Belarus-Nuclear story

Friday, October 30, 2020 | The Associated Press

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — In a story published October 27, 2020, The Associated Press reported that construction of the Astravyets nuclear power plant in Belarus has been plagued by accidents, stolen materials and the mistreatment of workers. The story should have made clear that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda made those allegations at a news conference in Helsinki on Nov. 5, 2019. The story also now includes that Russian nuclear giant Rosatom, which is building and financing the plant, denied the allegations.

