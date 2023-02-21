Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,015.43 (-1.56%)
DOW   33,299.05 (-1.56%)
QQQ   295.39 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.07 (-1.63%)
MSFT   252.03 (-2.34%)
META   173.87 (+0.57%)
GOOGL   91.93 (-2.56%)
AMZN   94.41 (-2.87%)
TSLA   201.78 (-3.13%)
NVDA   209.37 (-2.11%)
NIO   10.06 (-1.28%)
BABA   94.99 (-5.02%)
AMD   76.79 (-2.18%)
T   19.25 (-0.98%)
F   12.33 (-4.34%)
MU   58.44 (-0.97%)
CGC   2.40 (-4.38%)
GE   82.01 (-1.24%)
DIS   102.21 (-2.86%)
AMC   5.93 (+13.17%)
PFE   42.77 (-1.02%)
PYPL   75.06 (+0.54%)
NFLX   340.06 (-2.27%)
Clarification: Russia-Ukraine War-Stolen Children story

Tue., February 21, 2023 | The Associated Press

In a story published Oct. 13, 2022, The Associated Press reported that Russian law prohibits the adoption of foreign children. The context is that Russia prohibits the adoption of foreign children without consent of the home country.

