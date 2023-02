Clarification: Voting Machines-Fox story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published February 18, 2023, The Associated Press reported on the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. The story should have made clear that after reporter Jacqui Heinrich complied with an order to delete her tweet fact-checking then-President Donald Trump's false charges against Dominion, because it mentioned Fox's Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs, she posted a second fact-check on the matter.

