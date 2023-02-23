Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,006.41 (+0.38%)
DOW   33,109.88 (+0.20%)
QQQ   296.61 (+0.80%)
AAPL   148.88 (-0.02%)
MSFT   255.63 (+1.64%)
META   171.94 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   90.97 (-0.74%)
AMZN   95.18 (-0.64%)
TSLA   200.63 (-0.11%)
NVDA   238.09 (+14.72%)
NIO   10.12 (-0.59%)
BABA   97.11 (+2.46%)
AMD   80.02 (+4.45%)
T   19.53 (+0.77%)
F   12.12 (-0.74%)
MU   58.80 (+3.19%)
CGC   2.33 (-2.51%)
GE   83.24 (+0.06%)
DIS   100.79 (-0.88%)
AMC   6.28 (+0.32%)
PFE   42.60 (+0.52%)
PYPL   74.95 (-0.70%)
NFLX   320.74 (-4.22%)
Clarification: Voting Machines-Fox story

Thu., February 23, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published February 18, 2023, The Associated Press reported on the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. The story should have made clear that after reporter Jacqui Heinrich complied with an order to delete her tweet fact-checking then-President Donald Trump's false charges against Dominion, because it mentioned Fox's Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs, she posted a second fact-check on the matter.

