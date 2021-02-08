S&P 500   3,915.59 (+0.74%)
Clean Energy, Palantir rise; Entergy, MKS fall

Monday, February 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Cubic Corp., up $6.31 to $69.60.

Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment Management are buying the electronics company for about $2.2 billion.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up $1.35 to $48.73.

The battery and personal care products maker's first-quarter financial results handily beat analysts' forecasts.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., up $4.90 to $17.87.

The provider of natural gas for vehicle fleets signed a five-year contract with Los Angeles County Metro.

MKS Instruments Inc., down $13.09 to $149.24.

The maker of components for the semiconductor industry made an offer to buy California-based laser company Coherent.

Palantir Technologies Inc., up $2 to $36.05.

The software company is partnering with IBM on artificial intelligence applications.

CNA Financial Corp., up $1.93 to $42.69.

The Chicago-based owner of insurer Continental Casualty raised its quarterly dividend and beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Entergy Corp., down $2.16 to $94.47.

The New Orleans-based electric utility's stock slipped as investors shifted money away from the safe-play sector.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.89 to $25.45.

Rising oil prices gave the oil and gas company's stock a boost.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MKS Instruments (MKSI)2.5$149.16-8.1%0.54%29.77Buy$180.00
Cubic (CUB)1.6$69.69+10.1%0.39%-536.08Hold$65.20
International Business Machines (IBM)2.8$123.54+1.4%5.28%13.99Hold$140.21
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)1.7$25.47+12.9%0.16%-1.48Hold$19.22
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)0.8$17.86+37.7%N/A105.06Buy$11.33
Entergy (ETR)2.4$94.42-2.3%4.02%13.70Buy$114.15
Energizer (ENR)2.1$48.71+2.8%2.46%-30.83Buy$47.82
CNA Financial (CNA)2.2$42.67+4.7%3.47%20.13Sell$37.00
