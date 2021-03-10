Clean Energy, Toll Brothers rise; Tupperware, GE fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Conagra Brands Inc., up 77 cents to $36.81.
The maker of Slim Jims and Duncan Hines brownie mix may sell its Hebrew National hot dog brand to Brazilian meat packer JBS, according to reports.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp., up $1.79 to $13.59.
The provider of natural gas for vehicle fleets reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
Tupperware Brands Inc., down $6.44 to $25.96.
The maker of plastic storage containers and cosmetics reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
General Electric Co., down 75 cents to $13.25.
The industrial conglomerate is selling its aircraft leasing business and proposing a reverse stock split.
Toll Brothers Inc., up $2.59 to $57.54.
The Pennsylvania-based luxury home builder increased its quarterly dividend by 54%.
Talend S.A., up $14.10 to $65.40.
Private equity firm Thomas Bravo is buying the French data management company for $2.4 billion.
United Natural Foods Inc., up $5.54 to $36.06.
The distributor of natural and specialty foods beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.
ABM Industries Inc., up $3.39 to $50.73.
The cleaning and building maintenance company blew away Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks That Have Real Juice
I’ll start with a disclaimer. You won’t see Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Nio (NYSE:NIO) on this list. And that’s not because I’m being contrarian. I just view Tesla and Nio as the known quantities in the electric vehicle sector. The goal of this presentation is to help you identify stocks that may be flying under your radar.
Many EV stocks went public in 2020 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). There is both good and bad to that story. The good is that investors have many options for investing in the EV sector. Many of the companies that have entered the market are attempting to carve out a specific niche.
The potentially bad news is that these stocks are very speculative in nature. Whereas companies like Tesla and Nio have a proven (albeit recent) track record, there are things like revenue and orders that investors can analyze. With many of these newly public companies, investors are being asked to buy the story more than the stock and that is always risky.
However, in this special presentation, we’ve identified seven companies that look like they have a story that is compelling enough that investors should be rewarded in 2021.
View the "7 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks That Have Real Juice".