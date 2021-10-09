Climate activist Nakate visits huge German coal mine

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda gives an interview to the Associated Press during her visit to the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activists including Vanessa Nakate from Uganda and Leonie Bremer of the German Fridays for Future movement, visit the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activists Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, right, and Leonie Bremer of the German Fridays for Future movement, hold a sign that reads: "Luetzerath stays" during their visit to the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, now almost entirely abandoned as the mine draws ever closer, will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activists Vanessa Nakate from Uganda and Leonie Bremer of the German Fridays for Future movement, right, visit the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. The village of Luetzerath, now almost entirely abandoned as the mine draws ever closer, will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, 2nd left, visits an activist camp in a forest near the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Keyenberg, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, front right, visits an activists camp near the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, now almost entirely abandoned as the mine draws ever closer, will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda visits an activist camp in a forest near the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Keyenberg, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activist Leonie Bremer of the German Fridays for Future movement, visits the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. The village of Luetzerath, now almost entirely abandoned as the mine draws ever closer, will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activists Vanessa Nakate from Uganda and Leonie Bremer of the German Fridays for Future movement, right, visit activists in a forest near the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Keyenberg, western Germany, Saturday Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda holds a sign that reads: "Luetzerath stays" during a visit to the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, now almost entirely abandoned as the mine draws ever closer, will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activists Vanessa Nakate from Uganda reads an extract from her book at an activists camp near the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, now almost entirely abandoned as the mine draws ever closer, will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda during her visit to the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate on Saturday visited a vast German open-pit coal mine and a village that is to be bulldozed for its expansion, saying the destruction is “really disturbing” and has implications far beyond Germany.
The visit by Nakate and other young climate activists comes a few weeks before U.N. climate talks open in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31.
The Garzweiler lignite mine, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. Activists and local residents say expanding the mine runs counter to Germany’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris climate accord’s target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).
They also oppose the destruction of villages such as Luetzerath and nearby woods to make way for the mine. Coal mining is due to end in Germany by 2038, but environmentalists say it needs to stop much earlier.
“I came to see how much destruction is being done in Luetzerath with the coal mine and to see how much of this destruction is not just affecting the people in this place, but also the people in my country, Uganda,” Nakate told The Associated Press.
Because of rising global temperatures, “the weather patterns are changing in my country and we are experiencing more extreme rainfall and extreme droughts,” she said.
“With the expansion of this coal mine, it means people’s cultures will be destroyed, people’s traditions, people’s histories of this place," Nakate said.
Noting the mine's size and its implications for greenhouse gas emissions, she added "it’s really disturbing to see how much destruction is taking place.”
German activist Leonie Bremer said “it’s absurd that my friend Vanessa has to come here from Uganda to show people that what we are doing here in Germany, that what RWE is doing here, that’s affecting countries like Uganda.”
___
Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special
As a conservative investor, I have a grudging admiration for the small army of retail traders that are making their dreams come true. I’m talking, of course, about the group of day traders who have made a habit of finding low-priced stocks (particularly those with high short interest) and attempting to send them “to the moon.”
They are called meme stocks, casino stocks, or Reddit stocks (named for the website where some of these traders congregate). It all means the same thing. And as much as I say I admire the traders who have profited from these stocks, I do it from a safe distance.
Many of these stocks were penny stocks. And they were penny stocks for a reason. No amount of speculative rocket fuel is going to change that. But if you look at some of these stocks as objectively as possible, there may be hope.
And in this special presentation, we’re going to look at seven Reddit stocks that might just have a chance to have a life beyond this current mania phase.
View the "7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special"
.