S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
3 RV Stocks With Double-Digit Gains In Sight
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/4 – 10/8
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
pixel
The Latest: Russia hits another record daily death toll
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues
UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women
pixel
S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
3 RV Stocks With Double-Digit Gains In Sight
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/4 – 10/8
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
pixel
The Latest: Russia hits another record daily death toll
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues
UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women
pixel
S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
3 RV Stocks With Double-Digit Gains In Sight
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/4 – 10/8
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
pixel
The Latest: Russia hits another record daily death toll
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues
UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women
pixel
S&P 500   4,391.34
DOW   34,746.25
QQQ   361.16
3 RV Stocks With Double-Digit Gains In Sight
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/4 – 10/8
A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
pixel
The Latest: Russia hits another record daily death toll
China, US officials hold meeting on fraught trade issues
UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women
pixel

Climate activist Nakate visits huge German coal mine

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | The Associated Press


Climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda gives an interview to the Associated Press during her visit to the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine in Luetzerath, western Germany, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Garzweiler, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate on Saturday visited a vast German open-pit coal mine and a village that is to be bulldozed for its expansion, saying the destruction is “really disturbing” and has implications far beyond Germany.

The visit by Nakate and other young climate activists comes a few weeks before U.N. climate talks open in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31.

The Garzweiler lignite mine, operated by utility giant RWE, has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. Activists and local residents say expanding the mine runs counter to Germany’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris climate accord’s target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

They also oppose the destruction of villages such as Luetzerath and nearby woods to make way for the mine. Coal mining is due to end in Germany by 2038, but environmentalists say it needs to stop much earlier.

“I came to see how much destruction is being done in Luetzerath with the coal mine and to see how much of this destruction is not just affecting the people in this place, but also the people in my country, Uganda,” Nakate told The Associated Press.

Because of rising global temperatures, “the weather patterns are changing in my country and we are experiencing more extreme rainfall and extreme droughts,” she said.

“With the expansion of this coal mine, it means people’s cultures will be destroyed, people’s traditions, people’s histories of this place," Nakate said.

Noting the mine's size and its implications for greenhouse gas emissions, she added "it’s really disturbing to see how much destruction is taking place.”

German activist Leonie Bremer said “it’s absurd that my friend Vanessa has to come here from Uganda to show people that what we are doing here in Germany, that what RWE is doing here, that’s affecting countries like Uganda.”

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate


7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special

As a conservative investor, I have a grudging admiration for the small army of retail traders that are making their dreams come true. I’m talking, of course, about the group of day traders who have made a habit of finding low-priced stocks (particularly those with high short interest) and attempting to send them “to the moon.”

They are called meme stocks, casino stocks, or Reddit stocks (named for the website where some of these traders congregate). It all means the same thing. And as much as I say I admire the traders who have profited from these stocks, I do it from a safe distance.

Many of these stocks were penny stocks. And they were penny stocks for a reason. No amount of speculative rocket fuel is going to change that. But if you look at some of these stocks as objectively as possible, there may be hope.

And in this special presentation, we’re going to look at seven Reddit stocks that might just have a chance to have a life beyond this current mania phase.

View the "7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.