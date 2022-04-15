S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

Climate activists block London bridges, UK oil terminals

Friday, April 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Climate-change protesters snarled traffic by blocking four London bridges on Friday, while other activists continued weeks of demonstrations targeting oil terminals across Britain.

Cars and red double-decker buses backed up along roads as hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists occupied London’s Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.

The Metropolitan Police force said “pockets of protest” were causing delays and disruption across central London.

The demonstrations are part of a growing climate action movement that has also seen the group Insulate Britain obstruct highways and roads to press demands that the government fund more energy-efficient homes.

In response, the Conservative government has introduced measures to curb disruptive protests, a move that has sparked debate about freedom of speech.

On Friday the government praised oil companies for obtaining court orders to stop demonstrators who have been blocking oil depots.

More than 600 people have been arrested over the past two weeks after environmental activists climbed atop oil tankers, padlocked themselves to structures and blocked roads at oil depots across the U.K. The group Just Stop Oil, which is affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, is demanding the government stop any new oil and gas projects.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said that “while we value the right to peaceful protest, it is crucial that these do not cause disruption to people’s everyday lives.” He said several firms have been granted injunctions that limit protesters' actions and access to sites.

Protests continued Friday at sites in southeast and central England despite the injunctions, with dozens of arrests.

___

Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.