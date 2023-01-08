S&P 500   3,852.36
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
Drugstores make slow headway on staffing problems
Best of CES 2023: A color-changing BMW and a boba tea robot
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
Drugstores make slow headway on staffing problems
Best of CES 2023: A color-changing BMW and a boba tea robot
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
Drugstores make slow headway on staffing problems
Best of CES 2023: A color-changing BMW and a boba tea robot
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
Drugstores make slow headway on staffing problems
Best of CES 2023: A color-changing BMW and a boba tea robot

Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine

Sun., January 8, 2023 | The Associated Press

Two climate protection activists sit on a monopod on the edge of the village, ahead of the expected clearance of the lignite village of Luetzerath, Erkelenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan.7, 2023. (David Young/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners.

Hundreds of people were expected to take part in protest training and a subsequent demonstration in the hamlet of Luetzerath, which lies west of Cologne next to the vast Garzweiler coal mine.

The open-cast mine, which provides a large share of the lignite — a soft, brownish coal — burned at nearby power plants, is scheduled to close by 2030 under a deal agreed last year between the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia and utility company RWE.

The company says it needs the coal to ensure Germany's energy security, which has come under strain following the cut in gas supplies from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

But environmental groups have blasted the agreement, saying it will still result in hundreds of millions of tons of coal being extracted and burned. They argue that this would release vast amounts of greenhouse gas and make it impossible for Germany to meet its commitments under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Prominent campaigners have called on supporters to defend the village from destruction, citing the impact that climate change is already having on Germany and beyond.

German news agency dpa reported that some activists have erected barricades and other defensive measures to prevent Luetzerath being razed. Last week, protesters briefly clashed with police at the site.

Police have said no clearance will take place before Jan. 10.

