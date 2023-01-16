S&P 500   3,852.36
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
Italian energy company says new gas discovered off Egypt
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies

Climate activists occupy giant digger at German coal mine

Mon., January 16, 2023 | The Associated Press

Police officers lead a climate activist off the site in the village Luetzerath in Erkelenz, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The energy company RWE wants to excavate the coal lying under Luetzerath, for this purpose, the hamlet on the territory of the city of Erkelenz at the opencast lignite mine Garzweiler II is to be demolished. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists have occupied a giant digger at a coal mine in western Germany to protest the destruction of a nearby village for the expansion of a separate mine.

Energy company RWE told German news agency dpa that four people climbed onto the digger early Monday and operations at the Hambach lignite mine have been paused. Police have been informed of the incident, the company said.

Anti-coal group Ende Gelaende wrote on Mastodon that a second group of activists had climbed onto a bridge to block access to the village of Luetzerath, which has become a flashpoint of protests in the past week.

Thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine, which is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Hambach.

Police and RWE began evicting activists Wednesday from Luetzerath, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings. By Sunday, they said the operation had almost finished.

The government and RWE say the coal beneath Luetzerath is needed to ensure Germany's energy supply in the coming years. Environmental campaigners and scientists dispute this and warn that burning tens of millions of tons of coal would undermine Germany's climate goals.

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

