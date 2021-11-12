S&P 500   4,649.27
DOW   35,921.23
QQQ   390.59
10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021
These 3 Rising Dividend Plays Come Cheap
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers
Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) Is Starting To Make A Run For All Time Highs
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
Brooks Automation, Inc. Automates Another Buying Opportunity 
Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers About To Fly?
S&P 500   4,649.27
DOW   35,921.23
QQQ   390.59
10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021
These 3 Rising Dividend Plays Come Cheap
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers
Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) Is Starting To Make A Run For All Time Highs
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
Brooks Automation, Inc. Automates Another Buying Opportunity 
Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers About To Fly?
S&P 500   4,649.27
DOW   35,921.23
QQQ   390.59
10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021
These 3 Rising Dividend Plays Come Cheap
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers
Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) Is Starting To Make A Run For All Time Highs
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
Brooks Automation, Inc. Automates Another Buying Opportunity 
Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers About To Fly?
S&P 500   4,649.27
DOW   35,921.23
QQQ   390.59
10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021
These 3 Rising Dividend Plays Come Cheap
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers
Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) Is Starting To Make A Run For All Time Highs
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
Brooks Automation, Inc. Automates Another Buying Opportunity 
Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers About To Fly?

Climate draft backs away from end to fossil fuel subsidies

Friday, November 12, 2021 | The Associated Press


Delegates pack the hall at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely.

The latest draft proposal from the meeting’s chair released Friday calls on countries to accelerate “the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.”

A previous version Wednesday had called on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel.”

While the chair’s proposal is likely to undergo further negotiation at the talks, due to end Friday, the change in wording suggested a shift away from unconditional demands that some fossil fuel exporting nations have objected to.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's U.N. climate talks a success.

But with the official close of talks just hours away and numerous divisions remaining, it appeared increasingly likely that the meeting would have to go into overtime.

The question of whether to call on all countries to end coal use and fossil fuel subsidies was one of the key sticking points. While scientists agree this is necessary to meet the 2015 Paris accord's goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), including this in the overarching declaration for the two-week meeting is politically sensitive for major fossil fuel exporters.

Another crunch issue is the question of financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change. Rich nations failed to provide them with $100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed, causing considerable anger among developing countries going into the talks.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.