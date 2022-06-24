×
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares
S&P 500   3,795.73
DOW   30,677.36
QQQ   284.85
Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
Elon Musk's daughter granted legal name, gender change
It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase 
A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International 
Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
Buffett's firm picks up $500 million more Occidental shares

Climate, malaria highlighted as Commonwealth leaders meet

Friday, June 24, 2022 | Ignatius Ssuuna, Associated Press


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a lesson during a visit to the GS Kacyiru II school on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Leaders of Commonwealth nations are meeting in Rwanda Friday in a summit that promises to tackle climate change, tropical diseases and other challenges deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit for Commonwealth heads of state in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, is the culmination of a series of meetings earlier in the week that have reported some success in efforts to improve the lives of people in the 54-nation bloc that is home to 2.5 billion people.

Those numbers are set to rise with the expected admission into the Commonwealth of the African nations of Togo and Gabon, which have asked to join the bloc despite having no colonial history with Britain. The Commonwealth comprises mostly former British colonies, but countries such as Mozambique and Rwanda — a former Belgian colony with an Anglophile leader — have in the past launched successful bids to join the group whose titular head is Queen Elizabeth II.

Rwanda's hosting the summit is contentious to some who cite the East African country's poor human rights record under Paul Kagame, an authoritarian leader who has been de facto leader or president since the 1994 genocide. Other critics are unhappy with what they see as an illegal and cruel deal with Britain to transfer migrants thousands of miles to Rwanda. That agreement faces legal hurdles, and the first group of migrants is yet to arrive in Rwanda.

World leaders attending the summit in Kigali range from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose leadership of the Conservative party suffered a heavy blow overnight as voters rejected the party's candidates in two special elections, is also in Rwanda.

Prince Charles is representing his mother, who at 96 is restricting her official duties.

Other meetings on the margins of the summit have reported some successes in efforts to address pressing issues such as managing climate change and how to fight killer diseases.


More than $4 billion was pledged Thursday toward global efforts to accelerate the fight against malaria and other neglected tropical diseases. The money will come from governments, philanthropists and others in the private sector. In addition, pharmaceutical companies donated 18 billion tablets to prevent and treat those diseases.

Observers say the fundraising marks a significant breakthrough as malaria is a leading killer in Africa.

Dr. Francisca Olamiju, the head of a non-governmental in Nigeria advocating for the poor, told the AP of her high expectations for such a big gathering to bolster campaigns against tropical diseases.

World leaders must “walk the talk” and mobilize more resources for the cause, she said.

The summit also is urging increased climate action ahead of the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt later this year.

Commonwealth leaders are set to adopt the much-awaited “Living Lands Charter," an action plan to address climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss. The charter aims to achieve climate goals through a mixture of policy influence, financing, technical assistance, governance and sharing knowledge across nations.

Commonwealth governments have been asked to submit their emission reduction targets by Sept. 23.

Some 32 of the Commonwealth’s members are small states, with 25 of them being small islands and developing states classified as vulnerable to climate change.

___

Associated Press writer Rodney Muhumuza contributed to this report from Kampala, Uganda.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.