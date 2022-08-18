Climate protesters target the Vatican's Laocoon statue

S&P 500   4,291.02 (+0.40%)
DOW   34,022.73 (+0.12%)
QQQ   329.83 (+0.41%)
AAPL   174.52 (-0.02%)
MSFT   291.38 (+0.02%)
META   175.24 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   120.54 (+0.83%)
AMZN   142.21 (+0.08%)
TSLA   910.25 (-0.19%)
NVDA   187.51 (+2.27%)
NIO   19.92 (-0.80%)
BABA   90.64 (+0.97%)
AMD   100.76 (+2.53%)
MU   63.09 (+2.39%)
T   18.51 (+0.49%)
CGC   3.76 (-7.39%)
F   16.17 (+0.87%)
GE   79.40 (-0.65%)
DIS   122.84 (+0.02%)
AMC   19.65 (-8.01%)
PYPL   100.31 (+0.90%)
PFE   48.59 (-1.38%)
NFLX   245.17 (+1.67%)
S&P 500   4,291.02 (+0.40%)
DOW   34,022.73 (+0.12%)
QQQ   329.83 (+0.41%)
AAPL   174.52 (-0.02%)
MSFT   291.38 (+0.02%)
META   175.24 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   120.54 (+0.83%)
AMZN   142.21 (+0.08%)
TSLA   910.25 (-0.19%)
NVDA   187.51 (+2.27%)
NIO   19.92 (-0.80%)
BABA   90.64 (+0.97%)
AMD   100.76 (+2.53%)
MU   63.09 (+2.39%)
T   18.51 (+0.49%)
CGC   3.76 (-7.39%)
F   16.17 (+0.87%)
GE   79.40 (-0.65%)
DIS   122.84 (+0.02%)
AMC   19.65 (-8.01%)
PYPL   100.31 (+0.90%)
PFE   48.59 (-1.38%)
NFLX   245.17 (+1.67%)
S&P 500   4,291.02 (+0.40%)
DOW   34,022.73 (+0.12%)
QQQ   329.83 (+0.41%)
AAPL   174.52 (-0.02%)
MSFT   291.38 (+0.02%)
META   175.24 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   120.54 (+0.83%)
AMZN   142.21 (+0.08%)
TSLA   910.25 (-0.19%)
NVDA   187.51 (+2.27%)
NIO   19.92 (-0.80%)
BABA   90.64 (+0.97%)
AMD   100.76 (+2.53%)
MU   63.09 (+2.39%)
T   18.51 (+0.49%)
CGC   3.76 (-7.39%)
F   16.17 (+0.87%)
GE   79.40 (-0.65%)
DIS   122.84 (+0.02%)
AMC   19.65 (-8.01%)
PYPL   100.31 (+0.90%)
PFE   48.59 (-1.38%)
NFLX   245.17 (+1.67%)
S&P 500   4,291.02 (+0.40%)
DOW   34,022.73 (+0.12%)
QQQ   329.83 (+0.41%)
AAPL   174.52 (-0.02%)
MSFT   291.38 (+0.02%)
META   175.24 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   120.54 (+0.83%)
AMZN   142.21 (+0.08%)
TSLA   910.25 (-0.19%)
NVDA   187.51 (+2.27%)
NIO   19.92 (-0.80%)
BABA   90.64 (+0.97%)
AMD   100.76 (+2.53%)
MU   63.09 (+2.39%)
T   18.51 (+0.49%)
CGC   3.76 (-7.39%)
F   16.17 (+0.87%)
GE   79.40 (-0.65%)
DIS   122.84 (+0.02%)
AMC   19.65 (-8.01%)
PYPL   100.31 (+0.90%)
PFE   48.59 (-1.38%)
NFLX   245.17 (+1.67%)

Climate protesters target the Vatican's Laocoon statue

Thu., August 18, 2022 | The Associated Press


A video grab from a footage made available by environmental activists, shows two members of Ultima Generazione, or Last Generation in English, glued their hands on the Roman statue of Laocoön and His Sons, one of the masterpieces of the Vatican Museums collection, to protest against climate change, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The activists displayed a banner reading, "Last Generation No Gas No Coal" urging politicians to listen to the call from the scientific community and act against climate change. (Ultima Generazione Via AP)

ROME (AP) — Italian environmental activists staged a second museum protest in as many months, gluing their hands Thursday to the base of one of the Vatican Museums’ most important ancient sculptures, the Laocoon.

The statue wasn’t damaged, said the environmental group Last Generation. Vatican gendarmes removed the three protesters and they were processed at an Italian police station. It wasn’t clear if Vatican criminal prosecutors would eventually take up the case since they have jurisdiction in Vatican City.

The protesters are demanding the Italian government increase its solar and wind power and stop exploring for natural gas and reopening old coal mines in Italy. They affixed a banner to the statue's base reading “No gas, no coal.”

Last month, protesters glued their hands to the glass window protecting Sandro Botticelli’s painting “Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence. In that case, they were detained and ordered to stay out of Florence for three years, Italian media said.

Last Generation said the group targeted the Laocoon statue, which is believed to have been carved in Rhodes in 40-30 B.C., because of the symbolic story behind it.

According to legend and the Vatican Museums’ own website, Laocoon warned his fellow Trojans against accepting the wooden horse left by the Greeks during the Trojan War. The group said the climate crisis is the modern-day warning that is being unheeded by political leaders.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.