Clinton Health Access Initiative names Shah as new CEO

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | Glenn Gamboa, AP Business Writer


Former President Bill Clinton smiles as he plays a recording of Aretha Franklin on his phone during the funeral service for Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. The Clinton Health Access Initiative selected Dr. Neil Buddy Shah as its new CEO Thursday, April 14, 2022, a sign of the global health organization’s move towards growth in low- and middle-income nations and use of new philanthropic efforts to help fund the expansion. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Clinton Health Access Initiative selected Dr. Neil Buddy Shah as its new CEO Thursday, a sign of the global health organization's move towards growth in low- and middle-income nations and use of new philanthropic efforts to help fund the expansion.

Shah is currently managing director of global health and development research and funding organization GiveWell and previously co-founder and CEO of data analytics and advisory firm IDinsight. Also a leader in the “Effective Altruism” movement, Shah will start in his new role at Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) on June 14.

“Far too many of our fellow humans die from preventable causes or lack the opportunity to live their fullest lives, simply by accident of the circumstances of their birth," Shah said in a statement. "I believe that CHAI has the people, skills, and track record to drive transformational impact in changing this reality, alongside our government partners.”

Founded in 2002, CHAI currently operates in 35 countries to strengthen health systems to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and cancer, as well as working to reduce maternal and infant mortality and improve access to vaccines. More than 125 countries have access to CHAI-negotiated pricing on medications, vaccines, and other health tools.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Buddy Shah to lead CHAI," former President Bill Clinton, CHAI's co-founder, said in a statement. "I feel today like I did 20 years ago when we embarked on CHAI’s life-saving work: hopeful about the future. I’m confident that Buddy will help us continue to solve big problems and make a lasting difference in people’s lives.”

Alan Schwartz, CHAI's chairman of the board and its CEO search committee, said Shah's experience "is a perfect fit for CHAI’s next phase of growth.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

