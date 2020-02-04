Log in

Clorox, Ralph Lauren rise; Alphabet, Kennametal fall

Posted on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Alphabet Inc., down $37.19 to $1,445.41

The parent of search engine Google reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue growth.

BP Plc., up $1.27 to $36.50

The oil company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts and raised its dividend.

Kennametal Inc., down $1.96 to $29.61

The metal producer cut its profit forecast for 2020 following a disappointing fiscal second quarter.

Green Dot Corp., up $2.41 to $34.23

Activist investor Starboard disclosed a 9.3% stake in the financial technology company.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $10.42 to $123. 68

The clothing and apparel company handily beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

McKesson Corp., up $5.35 to $149.25

The prescription drug distributor's fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations.

Clorox Co., up $7.78 to $163.62

The household products company reported surprisingly good fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Allegheny Technologies Inc., up $2.69 to $19.78

The maker of steel and specialty metals beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kennametal (KMT)$29.61-6.2%2.70%12.87Hold$36.71
Ralph Lauren (RL)$123.68+9.2%2.22%21.77Hold$123.20
Green Dot (GDOT)$31.82flatN/A15.45Hold$37.09
McKesson (MCK)$149.25+3.7%1.10%-42.40Hold$154.78
Clorox (CLX)$163.62+5.0%2.59%25.93Hold$150.09
Allegheny Technologies (ATI)$19.78+15.7%N/A11.37Hold$23.38

