Clorox, Ralph Lauren rise; Alphabet, Kennametal fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
Alphabet Inc., down $37.19 to $1,445.41
The parent of search engine Google reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue growth.
BP Plc., up $1.27 to $36.50
The oil company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts and raised its dividend.
Kennametal Inc., down $1.96 to $29.61
The metal producer cut its profit forecast for 2020 following a disappointing fiscal second quarter.
Green Dot Corp., up $2.41 to $34.23
Activist investor Starboard disclosed a 9.3% stake in the financial technology company.
Ralph Lauren Corp., up $10.42 to $123. 68
The clothing and apparel company handily beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.
McKesson Corp., up $5.35 to $149.25
The prescription drug distributor's fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations.
Clorox Co., up $7.78 to $163.62
The household products company reported surprisingly good fiscal second-quarter earnings.
Allegheny Technologies Inc., up $2.69 to $19.78
The maker of steel and specialty metals beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
