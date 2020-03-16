S&P 500   2,386.13 (-11.98%)
DOW   20,188.52 (-12.93%)
QQQ   169.30 (-11.98%)
MSFT   135.42 (-14.74%)
GOOGL   1,073.00 (-11.63%)
AMZN   1,689.15 (-5.37%)
NVDA   196.40 (-18.45%)
MU   34.47 (-19.82%)
GE   6.95 (-11.46%)
TSLA   445.07 (-18.58%)
T   31.81 (-7.72%)
F   5.01 (-11.02%)
NFLX   298.84 (-11.14%)
BAC   19.91 (-17.59%)
GILD   68.90 (-2.61%)
DIS   95.01 (-7.33%)
S&P 500   2,386.13 (-11.98%)
DOW   20,188.52 (-12.93%)
QQQ   169.30 (-11.98%)
MSFT   135.42 (-14.74%)
GOOGL   1,073.00 (-11.63%)
AMZN   1,689.15 (-5.37%)
NVDA   196.40 (-18.45%)
MU   34.47 (-19.82%)
GE   6.95 (-11.46%)
TSLA   445.07 (-18.58%)
T   31.81 (-7.72%)
F   5.01 (-11.02%)
NFLX   298.84 (-11.14%)
BAC   19.91 (-17.59%)
GILD   68.90 (-2.61%)
DIS   95.01 (-7.33%)
S&P 500   2,386.13 (-11.98%)
DOW   20,188.52 (-12.93%)
QQQ   169.30 (-11.98%)
MSFT   135.42 (-14.74%)
GOOGL   1,073.00 (-11.63%)
AMZN   1,689.15 (-5.37%)
NVDA   196.40 (-18.45%)
MU   34.47 (-19.82%)
GE   6.95 (-11.46%)
TSLA   445.07 (-18.58%)
T   31.81 (-7.72%)
F   5.01 (-11.02%)
NFLX   298.84 (-11.14%)
BAC   19.91 (-17.59%)
GILD   68.90 (-2.61%)
DIS   95.01 (-7.33%)
S&P 500   2,386.13 (-11.98%)
DOW   20,188.52 (-12.93%)
QQQ   169.30 (-11.98%)
MSFT   135.42 (-14.74%)
GOOGL   1,073.00 (-11.63%)
AMZN   1,689.15 (-5.37%)
NVDA   196.40 (-18.45%)
MU   34.47 (-19.82%)
GE   6.95 (-11.46%)
TSLA   445.07 (-18.58%)
T   31.81 (-7.72%)
F   5.01 (-11.02%)
NFLX   298.84 (-11.14%)
BAC   19.91 (-17.59%)
GILD   68.90 (-2.61%)
DIS   95.01 (-7.33%)
Log in

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Monday, March 16th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Benchmark crude oil fell $3.03 to settle at $28.70 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $3.80 to close at $30.05 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 21 cents to 69 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 9 cents to $1.05 per gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $30.20 to $1,486.50 an ounce, silver fell $1.68 to $12.82 an ounce and copper fell 7 cents to $2.39 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.13 Japanese yen from 108.17 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1168 from $1.1069.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel