S&P 500   2,237.40 (-2.93%)
DOW   18,591.93 (-3.04%)
QQQ   170.46 (-0.14%)
AAPL   224.37 (-2.12%)
FB   148.10 (-1.09%)
MSFT   135.98 (-1.00%)
GOOGL   1,054.13 (-1.32%)
AMZN   1,902.83 (+3.07%)
CGC   12.50 (+5.66%)
NVDA   212.69 (+3.37%)
MU   38.25 (+5.93%)
GE   6.11 (-6.29%)
TSLA   434.29 (+1.58%)
AMD   41.64 (+5.12%)
T   26.77 (-5.91%)
ACB   0.68 (-6.83%)
F   4.01 (-7.39%)
NFLX   360.27 (+8.24%)
BAC   18.08 (-8.08%)
DIS   85.76 (-0.26%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 By The Associated Press

Benchmark crude oil rose 73 cents to close at $23.36 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 5 cents to $27.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 19 cents to 41 cents a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas was little changed at $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $83 to $1,567.60 an ounce, silver rose 88 cents to $13.26 per ounce and copper fell 7 cents to $2.10 per pound.

The dollar rose to 111.51 Japanese yen from 110.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0653.


