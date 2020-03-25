Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

S&P 500   2,475.56 (+1.15%)
DOW   21,200.55 (+2.39%)
QQQ   182.30 (-0.74%)
AAPL   245.52 (-0.55%)
FB   156.21 (-2.96%)
MSFT   146.92 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   1,101.62 (-2.51%)
AMZN   1,885.84 (-2.80%)
CGC   13.98 (+7.70%)
NVDA   245.62 (-1.43%)
BABA   188.56 (+1.51%)
MU   42.50 (-1.78%)
GE   7.56 (+7.85%)
TSLA   539.25 (+6.78%)
AMD   44.63 (-3.44%)
T   28.40 (+1.10%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.19%)
F   5.39 (+8.89%)
NFLX   342.39 (-4.18%)
BAC   21.10 (+0.33%)
GILD   69.66 (-5.81%)
PRI   80.85 (+1.60%)
DIS   100.73 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   2,475.56 (+1.15%)
DOW   21,200.55 (+2.39%)
QQQ   182.30 (-0.74%)
AAPL   245.52 (-0.55%)
FB   156.21 (-2.96%)
MSFT   146.92 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   1,101.62 (-2.51%)
AMZN   1,885.84 (-2.80%)
CGC   13.98 (+7.70%)
NVDA   245.62 (-1.43%)
BABA   188.56 (+1.51%)
MU   42.50 (-1.78%)
GE   7.56 (+7.85%)
TSLA   539.25 (+6.78%)
AMD   44.63 (-3.44%)
T   28.40 (+1.10%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.19%)
F   5.39 (+8.89%)
NFLX   342.39 (-4.18%)
BAC   21.10 (+0.33%)
GILD   69.66 (-5.81%)
PRI   80.85 (+1.60%)
DIS   100.73 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   2,475.56 (+1.15%)
DOW   21,200.55 (+2.39%)
QQQ   182.30 (-0.74%)
AAPL   245.52 (-0.55%)
FB   156.21 (-2.96%)
MSFT   146.92 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   1,101.62 (-2.51%)
AMZN   1,885.84 (-2.80%)
CGC   13.98 (+7.70%)
NVDA   245.62 (-1.43%)
BABA   188.56 (+1.51%)
MU   42.50 (-1.78%)
GE   7.56 (+7.85%)
TSLA   539.25 (+6.78%)
AMD   44.63 (-3.44%)
T   28.40 (+1.10%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.19%)
F   5.39 (+8.89%)
NFLX   342.39 (-4.18%)
BAC   21.10 (+0.33%)
GILD   69.66 (-5.81%)
PRI   80.85 (+1.60%)
DIS   100.73 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   2,475.56 (+1.15%)
DOW   21,200.55 (+2.39%)
QQQ   182.30 (-0.74%)
AAPL   245.52 (-0.55%)
FB   156.21 (-2.96%)
MSFT   146.92 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   1,101.62 (-2.51%)
AMZN   1,885.84 (-2.80%)
CGC   13.98 (+7.70%)
NVDA   245.62 (-1.43%)
BABA   188.56 (+1.51%)
MU   42.50 (-1.78%)
GE   7.56 (+7.85%)
TSLA   539.25 (+6.78%)
AMD   44.63 (-3.44%)
T   28.40 (+1.10%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.19%)
F   5.39 (+8.89%)
NFLX   342.39 (-4.18%)
BAC   21.10 (+0.33%)
GILD   69.66 (-5.81%)
PRI   80.85 (+1.60%)
DIS   100.73 (+2.66%)
Log in

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Benchmark crude oil rose 48 cents to close at $24.49 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 24 cents to $27.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 10 cents to 55 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.10 a gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $27.40 to $1,633.40 an ounce, silver rose 62 cents to $14.87 per ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 111.37 Japanese yen from 111.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.0867 from $1.0758.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel