S&P 500   2,475.10 (-4.24%)
DOW   21,046.70 (-3.97%)
QQQ   183.73 (-3.51%)
AAPL   243.29 (-4.33%)
MSFT   153.15 (-2.89%)
GOOGL   1,109.98 (-4.47%)
AMZN   1,912.42 (-1.91%)
CGC   13.63 (-5.48%)
NVDA   251.60 (-4.55%)
BABA   187.26 (-3.71%)
MU   40.31 (-4.16%)
GE   7.20 (-9.32%)
TSLA   494.29 (-5.67%)
AMD   44.71 (-1.69%)
T   27.92 (-4.22%)
F   4.40 (-9.10%)
NFLX   362.92 (-3.16%)
BAC   19.78 (-6.83%)
GILD   72.69 (-2.77%)
PRI   83.89 (-5.69%)
DIS   94.69 (-1.98%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 By The Associated Press

Benchmark crude oil rose 39 cents to settle at $20.48 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 2 cents to close at $22.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 57 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas dropped 5 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $46.60 to $1,596.60 an ounce, silver rose 2 cents to $14.16 an ounce and copper rose 7 cents to $2.23 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.63 Japanese yen from 107.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1043.


