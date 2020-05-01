Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 94 cents, or 5%, to close at $19.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 4 cents, or 0.2%, to $26.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to 77 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 4 cents to 80 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $6.70 to $1,700.90 an ounce, silver fell 4 cents to $14.94 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.87 Japanese yen from 107.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0975 from $1.0952.

8 5G Stocks to Own in 2020

To understand 5G is to understand that the “G” stands for generation. Like the previous generations that came before it, 5G promises to enhance the way consumers and businesses experience the internet. Yes, 5G will certainly deliver faster connection speeds. But I wouldn’t be nearly as excited about this technology if it simply meant I could download a movie in seconds instead of minutes.



Where 5G offers the most intriguing benefit is in the way it promises to enhance our increasingly connected future. Autonomous cars, industrial automation, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will all be transformed by the increased speed and reduced latency of a 5G network.



One of the exciting aspects of 5G is the many ways investors can profit. There is an infrastructure being built to support the roll-out of this technology. It can’t just use the existing cell phone towers. There are also chips that have to be created to support mobile devices. The 5G revolution will also benefit software providers. And then, of course, there are the wireless providers who will be introducing 5G phones and tablets sometime in 2020.



Here’s the rub. The build-out of a 5G infrastructure is behind schedule. And some industry experts are suggesting the real growth from 5G may not come until 2021. But there’s no question that the infrastructure is being built now. And we’ve selected some stocks that look like they don’t already have the growth of the stock factored in.

