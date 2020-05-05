Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $4.17, or 20.5% to settle at $24.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $3.77, or 13.9% to $30.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 8 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 9 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $2.70 to $1,710.60 an ounce, silver rose 31 cents to $15.11 an ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.33 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.50 Japanese yen from 106.73 yen. The euro fell to $1.0852 from $1.0907.

10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10

As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to regularly hit new all-time highs, it's very difficult for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.



This goes for both share price, since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis, and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.



While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful undervalued stocks that are trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.



Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract the interest of most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits, but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.



In this list, you might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks. While these low-priced stocks have a lot of differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.

