Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.19, or 5.1%, to settle at $24.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $1.51, or 5.1% to $30.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 95 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 6 cents to 90 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $11.90 to $1,713.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 19 cents to $15.78 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.41 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.67 Japanese yen from 106.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0842 from $1.0828.

Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.

What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.

At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the ninth year of the current bull market, growth stocks have appreciated considerably and it's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.

Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low interest rates, improved corporate earnings and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.

Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines and growth investors are having a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.

If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.

