Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.27, or 9%, to settle at $27.56 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.94, or 6.6% to $31.13 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to 91 cents a gallon. June heating oil rose 6 cents to 89 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $1.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $24.50 to $1,740.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 49 cents to $16.16 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $2.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.24 Japanese yen from 106.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.0782 from $1.0815.

