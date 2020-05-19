Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 43 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $33.92 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 31 cents, or 0.9% to $36.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was little changed at $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil was also little changed at 99 cents a gallon. June natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $30.20 to $1,721.90 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 67 cents to $17.36 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $2.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.60 Japanese yen from 107.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.0956 from $1.0985.

5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus

How important is the global travel and tourism industry? It’s a sector that accounts for about 10% of the world’s adult workforce. That’s 350 million people. The industry also accounts for at least 4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).



In short, it’s an industry that accounts for trillions of dollars for the economy. And it relies on the most visible workers like pilots and cruise ship captains to the kitchen and housecleaning staff and servers. The travel industry is in many ways a service industry. But when there’s nobody to service, these businesses take a tumble.



And tumble it has. The world is going through a period of enforced social distancing. Many countries are taking even more extreme measures to lock down parts, or all, of their countries in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to flatten the curve to prevent healthcare workers and hospitals from being overwhelmed.



But that means fewer people are flying. Planned vacations are being canceled. And all of this is bad news for a sector that relies on the mobility of global travelers.



To be fair, the best of these companies should recover just fine. However, some of these companies had fundamental concerns that will be magnified by the loss of revenue.

