Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.10 to settle at $34.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 64 cents to $36.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil added 1 cent to 99 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 6 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $29.90 to $1,705.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 10 cents to $17.60 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $2.42 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.54 against the Japanese yen from 107.72. The euro rose to $1.0993 from $1.0898.

There are more than 500 brokerages and research houses that hire analysts to issue ratings and recommendations. Collectively, these brokerages and their analysts publish approximately 175,000 ratings each year. Every trading day, there are nearly 700 reports and recommendations that are released to the public. To say that it's difficult to separate the signal from the noise when interpreting this data would be an understatement.



MarketBeat has developed a system to track each brokerage and research house's stock recommendations and score them based on their past performance. If Goldman Sachs predicted that Apple's stock price was going to hit $150.00 on a specific date, how accurate were they? If Bank of America issued a "strong buy" rating on a stock, how did that stock perform compared to the broader market over the following twelve months. This tracking system has been applied to the 650,000+ ratings that MarketBeat has tracked during the last five years to identify which brokerages you can really trust (and which you can safely ignore).



