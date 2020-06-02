Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.37 to settle at $36.81 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.25 to $39.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 5 cents to $1.12 a gallon. July heating oil rose 6 cents to $1.09 a gallon. July natural gas edged up less than 1 cent to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $16.30 to $1,734.00 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 57 cents to $18.26 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.72 Japanese yen from 107.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.1172 from $1.1132.

