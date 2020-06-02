AAPL   322.70 (+0.26%)
MSFT   184.62 (+0.98%)
FB   231.53 (-0.16%)
GOOGL   1,438.93 (+0.28%)
AMZN   2,472.41 (+0.06%)
NVDA   351.88 (-0.11%)
CGC   16.12 (-2.18%)
MU   46.74 (+0.86%)
GE   7.02 (+3.85%)
TSLA   884.39 (-1.53%)
AMD   53.39 (-0.47%)
T   30.95 (+0.06%)
F   5.90 (+0.51%)
GILD   73.23 (-2.57%)
NFLX   427.01 (+0.26%)
BAC   24.77 (+0.65%)
BA   153.17 (+1.18%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 by The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.37 to settle at $36.81 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.25 to $39.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 5 cents to $1.12 a gallon. July heating oil rose 6 cents to $1.09 a gallon. July natural gas edged up less than 1 cent to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $16.30 to $1,734.00 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 57 cents to $18.26 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.72 Japanese yen from 107.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.1172 from $1.1132.


13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

University endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently been pouring money into a a group of 13 elite stocks.

These institutional investors don't get easily swayed by hot stocks that are popular with retail investors. You probably won't see a Tesla or a SnapChat in this group, because institutional investors know that these "popular kid" stocks almost always aren't great investments. However, you will find some incredibly solid companies on this list backed by real earnings and real fundamentals.

In order to identify these stocks, we had to comb through every 13D and 13F filing that institutional investors have filed with the SEC in the last quarter. After reviewing more than 5,000 filings, we have identified 13 companies that institutional investors have been buying left. Big money investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into these stocks.

View the "13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying".

