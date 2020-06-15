AAPL   342.99 (+1.24%)
MSFT   188.94 (+0.64%)
FB   232.50 (+1.71%)
GOOGL   1,420.74 (+0.55%)
AMZN   2,572.68 (+1.09%)
NVDA   366.95 (+2.70%)
CGC   16.75 (+1.52%)
MU   49.24 (+1.13%)
GE   7.24 (-0.14%)
TSLA   990.90 (+5.95%)
AMD   54.68 (+2.21%)
T   30.50 (+0.00%)
ACB   13.25 (+0.30%)
GILD   73.97 (+1.05%)
DIS   117.08 (+1.38%)
BAC   25.15 (+1.49%)
BA   190.94 (+0.75%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Monday, June 15th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 86 cents to settle at $37.12 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 99 cents to $39.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $1.17 a gallon. July heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.14 a gallon. July natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $10.10 to $1,727.20 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 8 cents to $17.40 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $2.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.33 Japanese yen from 107.45 yen. The euro rose to $1.1315 from $1.1233.


