Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.21 to settle at $39.70 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 69 cents to $41.71 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $1.18 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.17 a gallon. August natural gas rose 21 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $7.90 to $1,781.20 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 3 cents to $18.06 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.69 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.69 Japanese yen from 107.19 yen. The euro rose to $1.1235 from $1.1227.
10 Stocks to Sell in 2020
For some investors, selling stocks can be hard. It can seem like a personal failure. But it’s really just a mindset. You have to understand that waiting out a stock may be the right thing to do when time is on your side. But if you are investing for specific and/or time-sensitive goals, holding onto an underperforming stock can have a big impact.
Ideally, an investor could look at their portfolio at the end of the year and like trimming a rose bush, cut off the dead parts and move on. But with a new year upon us, it could be tempting to wait things out.
We’ve provided you this presentation to give you a look at ten stocks that you should consider selling. Some of these stocks are being affected by short-term setbacks. Others may be a buying opportunity at a lower price. That’s for you to decide.
View the "10 Stocks to Sell in 2020".