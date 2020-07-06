AAPL   373.85 (+2.68%)
MSFT   210.70 (+2.15%)
FB   240.28 (+2.94%)
GOOGL   1,499.65 (+2.02%)
AMZN   3,057.04 (+5.77%)
NVDA   393.57 (+2.36%)
CGC   16.94 (+2.98%)
BABA   240.00 (+7.33%)
MU   50.92 (+2.19%)
GE   7.00 (+2.64%)
TSLA   1,371.58 (+13.48%)
AMD   53.40 (+2.03%)
T   30.49 (+1.36%)
ACB   12.18 (-0.73%)
F   6.19 (+2.31%)
DIS   114.43 (+2.01%)
BAC   23.66 (+1.59%)
NFLX   493.81 (+3.55%)
BA   187.91 (+3.93%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Monday, July 6th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 2 cents to settle at $40.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 30 cents to $43.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery slipped 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas gained 10 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $3.50 to $1,793.50 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 26 cents to $18.58 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $2.77 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.30 Japanese yen from 107.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.1317 from $1.1245.

10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own

Historically low interest rates have made it difficult over the last decade for income-oriented investors that want to generate safe cash flow for their retirements.

Dividend-paying stocks have become more appealing to income investors because of their competitive yields, the favorite tax treatment that dividends receive and their ability to grow their payouts over time. While fixed interest rates from bond investments will lose purchasing power to inflation over time, the purchasing power of income from dividend growth stocks is more protected because companies tend raise their dividend payments every year.

In this slideshow, we look at ten of the best high-dividend stocks that offer strong yields (above 3.5%), have consistent cashflow and a strong track record of dividend growth. The companies in this slideshow have all raised their dividend every year for the last ten years.

These companies also have low payout ratios (below 75%), meaning that they will have the ability to continue to pay their dividend if their earnings have a temporary dip.

Stock prices will always fluctuate, but the dividends paid by these rock-solid dividend payers should remain secure with moderate earnings growth.

View the "10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own".

