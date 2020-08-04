Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 69 cents to settle at $41.70 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 28 cents to $44.43 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was little changed at $1.21 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. September natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $34.70 to $2,021.00 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.61 to $26.03 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $2.89 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.77 Japanese yen from 105.99 yen. The euro rose to $1.1783 from $1.1759.
