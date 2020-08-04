QQQ   270.38 (+0.37%)
AAPL   438.66 (+0.67%)
MSFT   213.29 (-1.50%)
FB   249.83 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   1,473.30 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,138.83 (+0.87%)
NVDA   449.11 (+1.98%)
CGC   19.32 (+1.36%)
BABA   262.20 (+1.65%)
TSLA   1,487.00 (+0.13%)
MU   51.30 (+1.81%)
GE   6.14 (+0.49%)
AMD   85.04 (+9.49%)
T   30.01 (+1.32%)
F   6.86 (+2.54%)
ACB   10.73 (+2.98%)
GILD   70.88 (-1.18%)
NFLX   509.64 (+2.21%)
DIS   117.29 (+0.81%)
BAC   25.01 (+0.08%)
BA   165.07 (+1.73%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Posted on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 69 cents to settle at $41.70 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 28 cents to $44.43 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was little changed at $1.21 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. September natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $34.70 to $2,021.00 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.61 to $26.03 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $2.89 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.77 Japanese yen from 105.99 yen. The euro rose to $1.1783 from $1.1759.

